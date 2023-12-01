North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clover Garden School at Eno River Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
