North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Martin County, North Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.