Friday's game features the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) clashing at Cintas Center (on December 1) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for Houston.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Houston. The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -375, Xavier +300

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+7.5)



Xavier (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Houston's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Xavier's is 3-3-0. The Cougars are 1-6-0 and the Musketeers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 153.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 76.3 points per game (164th in college basketball) while giving up 49.0 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game.

Houston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It is grabbing 38.7 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.0 per contest.

Houston hits 2.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.0 (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Cougars average 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allow 66.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has committed 7.7 turnovers per game (second in college basketball action), 8.0 fewer than the 15.7 it forces on average (23rd in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per contest (129th in college basketball).

Xavier is 122nd in college basketball at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Xavier hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Xavier forces 13.0 turnovers per game (126th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (190th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.