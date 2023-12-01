North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gates County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Gates County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Gates County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John A. Holmes High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
