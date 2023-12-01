Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Gaston County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Davidson Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Community School of Davidson

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Forestview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Stuart W Cramer High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford Preparatory School at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby High School at Hunter Huss High School