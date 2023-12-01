North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Durham County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at Thales Academy Rolesville
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Voyager Academy at Franklin Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Carolina Good Better Best Academy at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.