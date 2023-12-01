North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Chatham County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Guilford High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
