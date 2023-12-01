Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (14-4), which currently has only one player listed, as the Celtics ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) at TD Garden on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Celtics won on Tuesday 124-97 against the Bulls. In the Celtics' win, Jaylen Brown led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding eight rebounds and six assists).

The 76ers are coming off of a 124-114 loss to the Pelicans in their last game on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey's team-high 33 points paced the 76ers in the losing effort.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Calf 18.9 6.7 1.9

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Out Rib 16.3 5.1 0.6 Joel Embiid C Out Illness 32.0 11.3 6.6 Danuel House SF Out Quadricep 3.8 1.4 0.8 Jaden Springer PG Out Illness 3.2 2.0 0.9

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

