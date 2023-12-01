North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Carteret County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Croatan High School at Cape Hatteras Secondary School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Buxton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carteret High School at East Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Beaufort, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.