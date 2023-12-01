North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Cabarrus High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: China Grove, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.