The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Aggies put up 8.1 more points per game (72.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (64.2).

Texas A&M is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

Wake Forest is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.

The Demon Deacons put up 63.5 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 49.2 the Aggies give up.

Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 49.2 points.

Texas A&M is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

The Demon Deacons shoot 39.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.

The Aggies' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.3 higher than the Demon Deacons have conceded.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 25.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

9.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 25.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Kaia Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malaya Cowles: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.2 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kate Deeble: 6.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Schedule