Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) facing off at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-56 win for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.
In their last time out, the Demon Deacons lost 74-65 to Villanova on Sunday.
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 69, Wake Forest 56
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- The Demon Deacons' best victory this season came against the Saint Louis Billikens, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 176) in our computer rankings. The Demon Deacons brought home the 94-66 win at a neutral site on November 20.
- The Demon Deacons have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 25.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Malaya Cowles: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Alyssa Andrews: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kate Deeble: 6.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons score 63.5 points per game (225th in college basketball) and allow 64.2 (183rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.
