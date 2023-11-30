Thursday's game that pits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) against the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Wilmington, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Venue: Minges Coliseum

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 77, East Carolina 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-5.9)

UNC Wilmington (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

East Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, while UNC Wilmington's is 2-2-0. A total of five out of the Pirates' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Seahawks' games have gone over.

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game, with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.7 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 72.3 per outing (206th in college basketball).

UNC Wilmington is 241st in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.8 its opponents average.

UNC Wilmington hits 10.0 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents.

UNC Wilmington wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 9.7 (45th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

