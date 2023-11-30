The East Carolina Pirates (4-3) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

This season, UNC Wilmington has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 43rd.

The Seahawks put up an average of 85.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 74.0 the Pirates give up.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Seahawks gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (61.0) than on the road (68.4).

UNC Wilmington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule