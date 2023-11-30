SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's college basketball schedule includes two games with SoCon teams in play. Among those contests is the Lipscomb Bisons squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Samford Bulldogs
|5:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lipscomb Bisons at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
