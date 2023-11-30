North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Rowan County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesville Christian School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
