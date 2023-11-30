Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Onslow County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lejeune High School at Liberty Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Onslow High School at Swansboro High School