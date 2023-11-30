How to Watch the North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score 47.7 more points per game (100.4) than the Tar Heels allow (52.7).
- South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.
- North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Tar Heels record 68.6 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 48.8 the Gamecocks give up.
- North Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 48.8 points.
- South Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vermont
|W 54-51
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Kansas State
|L 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|FGCU
|L 65-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|UConn
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
