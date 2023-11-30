The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up 47.7 more points per game (100.4) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (52.7).

South Carolina is 5-0 when it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 100.4 points.

The Tar Heels put up 68.6 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 48.8 the Gamecocks allow.

When North Carolina totals more than 48.8 points, it is 5-2.

When South Carolina allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Schedule