North Carolina vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's game that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) against the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Carmichael Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-55 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Tar Heels dropped their most recent matchup 65-64 against FGCU on Sunday.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' best win this season came in a 74-70 victory on November 12 against the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.
- North Carolina has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses (one).
- North Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 62) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 204) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 277) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 343) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 352) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball while allowing 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.
