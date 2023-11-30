Thursday's game at Carmichael Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) going head to head against the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-55 victory, heavily favoring South Carolina.

The Tar Heels fell in their last matchup 65-64 against FGCU on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

On November 12 versus the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their best win of the season, a 74-70 victory at home.

North Carolina has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

North Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 62) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 205) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 276) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 343) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball while giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.

