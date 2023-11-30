North Carolina vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) clashing at Carmichael Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-55 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
In their last time out, the Tar Heels lost 65-64 to FGCU on Sunday.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- Against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season on November 12, a 74-70 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 74) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 210) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 263) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 340) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball while giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.
