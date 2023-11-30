Thursday's contest features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) clashing at Carmichael Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-55 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

In their last time out, the Tar Heels lost 65-64 to FGCU on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season on November 12, a 74-70 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 74) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 210) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 263) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 340) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball while giving up 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.

