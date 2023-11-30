North Carolina vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Carmichael Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-55, heavily favoring South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
In their last time out, the Tar Heels lost 65-64 to FGCU on Sunday.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels registered their signature win of the season on November 12, when they grabbed a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.
- North Carolina has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 44th-most.
- North Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 73) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 211) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 247) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 346) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (155th in college basketball) and allow 52.7 per contest (26th in college basketball).
