Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 13, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 13
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|286.9
|23.9
|36.1
|5.2
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|259.0
|23.5
|32.5
|10.4
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|226.6
|20.6
|33.6
|3.1
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|224.4
|20.4
|36.5
|4.4
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|222.9
|20.3
|35.5
|2.6
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|222.2
|18.5
|27.8
|9.3
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|217.8
|18.2
|40.5
|3.0
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|209.1
|19.0
|37.4
|4.8
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|199.0
|18.1
|27.7
|3.0
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|198.1
|18.0
|33.8
|3.4
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|195.9
|16.3
|32.8
|6.0
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|191.2
|17.4
|36.8
|2.4
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|191.1
|17.4
|34.3
|2.5
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|184.6
|16.8
|29.0
|4.8
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|179.9
|16.4
|33.6
|4.6
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|172.7
|15.7
|34.5
|4.0
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|147.2
|14.7
|36.5
|3.1
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|144.8
|14.5
|34.2
|1.6
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|142.8
|13.0
|32.8
|2.5
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|137.5
|17.2
|27.8
|9.6
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|133.3
|12.1
|33.8
|1.9
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|120.7
|12.1
|26.7
|3.9
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|111.9
|11.2
|29.7
|2.0
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|107.1
|9.7
|28.5
|3.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ABC/ESPN
