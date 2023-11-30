The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Hornets vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 122 - Hornets 109

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 7.5)

Nets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-13.2)

Nets (-13.2) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.8

The Hornets (6-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 76.5% of the time, 39% less often than the Nets (13-4-0) this season.

Brooklyn (1-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (100%) than Charlotte (2-3) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (40%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time this season (nine out of 17). That's less often than Charlotte and its opponents have (10 out of 16).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hornets are 4-9, while the Nets are 6-0 as moneyline favorites.

Hornets Performance Insights

On offense the Hornets are the 19th-ranked team in the league (112.7 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (121.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Charlotte is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 17th in rebounds allowed (44.3 per game).

The Hornets are 21st in the league in assists (25.1 per game) in 2023-24.

Charlotte commits 14.2 turnovers per game and force 13.0 per game, ranking 20th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

The Hornets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.0%).

