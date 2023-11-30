North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Iredell County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Statesville Christian School at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
