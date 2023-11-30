Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 68 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 18 5 14 19 12 8 56.3% Seth Jarvis 21 9 9 18 7 11 49.2% Teuvo Teravainen 21 10 6 16 9 10 48.3% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 21 8 7 15 15 7 48.1% Brady Skjei 21 3 11 14 7 9 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

The Islanders' 55 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players