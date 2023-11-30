The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -1.5 143.5

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points.

East Carolina's games this year have had a 152.7-point total on average, 9.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

East Carolina is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

East Carolina was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

East Carolina has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 2 50% 85.7 164.4 72.3 146.3 142.8 East Carolina 4 66.7% 78.7 164.4 74.0 146.3 143.5

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Pirates put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 72.3 the Seahawks give up.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0 East Carolina 2-4-0 0-1 5-1-0

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington East Carolina 11-3 Home Record 10-6 8-6 Away Record 2-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

