Thursday's contest between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) and East Carolina Pirates (4-3) matching up at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Seahawks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

There is no line set for the game.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 77, East Carolina 72

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Wilmington (-5.9)

UNC Wilmington (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

East Carolina has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to UNC Wilmington, who is 2-2-0 ATS. The Pirates have a 5-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Seahawks have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +33 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 74 per outing (245th in college basketball).

East Carolina wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is pulling down 33 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.1 per contest.

East Carolina makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.3 (195th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

The Pirates put up 101.6 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while giving up 95.6 points per 100 possessions (298th in college basketball).

East Carolina has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (129th in college basketball action), two fewer than the 13.1 it forces on average (126th in college basketball).

