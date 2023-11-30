The East Carolina Pirates (4-3) hit the court against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have made.

East Carolina has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 190th.

The Pirates average 6.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Seahawks give up (72.3).

East Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively East Carolina played better at home last season, averaging 72.2 points per game, compared to 63 per game in away games.

The Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 in away games.

At home, East Carolina sunk 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in road games (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule