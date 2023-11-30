How to Watch East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Carolina Pirates (4-3) hit the court against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
East Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have made.
- East Carolina has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 190th.
- The Pirates average 6.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Seahawks give up (72.3).
- East Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively East Carolina played better at home last season, averaging 72.2 points per game, compared to 63 per game in away games.
- The Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 in away games.
- At home, East Carolina sunk 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in road games (28.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.