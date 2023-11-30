The East Carolina Pirates (4-3) hit the court against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have made.
  • East Carolina has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 190th.
  • The Pirates average 6.4 more points per game (78.7) than the Seahawks give up (72.3).
  • East Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively East Carolina played better at home last season, averaging 72.2 points per game, compared to 63 per game in away games.
  • The Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 in away games.
  • At home, East Carolina sunk 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in road games (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Georgia Southern W 82-64 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Kennesaw State W 85-84 Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ George Mason L 81-59 EagleBank Arena
11/30/2023 UNC Wilmington - Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Minges Coliseum
12/9/2023 South Carolina - Minges Coliseum

