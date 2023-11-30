The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils score an average of 78.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Duke is 4-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Georgia has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Bulldogs score 70.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 58.8 the Blue Devils give up.
  • When Georgia totals more than 58.8 points, it is 5-0.
  • Duke is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 42.6% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.
  • The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Duke Leaders

  • Oluchi Okananwa: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Taina Mair: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Camilla Emsbo: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%
  • Reigan Richardson: 12.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Kennedy Brown: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Davidson L 69-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/19/2023 @ Stanford L 82-79 Maples Pavilion
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central W 93-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 South Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/7/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.