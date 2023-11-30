Thursday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) going head to head against the Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 victory for Duke, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Blue Devils' last outing on Sunday ended in a 93-45 win over North Carolina Central.

Duke vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Duke vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 68, Georgia 66

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

On November 6 against the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings, the Blue Devils notched their signature win of the season, an 83-53 victory at home.

Duke has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two), but also has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 64) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 79) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 223) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Taina Mair: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Camilla Emsbo: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Reigan Richardson: 12.5 PTS, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.5 PTS, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kennedy Brown: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +118 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.5 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (99th in college basketball).

