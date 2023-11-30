North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Cumberland County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Country Day School at Fayetteville Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seventy- First High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.