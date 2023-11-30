North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cox Mill High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
