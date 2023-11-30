Should you bet on Brett Pesce to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders meet up on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pesce stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Pesce has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.