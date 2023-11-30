ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is one game featuring an ASUN team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, the Lipscomb Bisons versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lipscomb Bisons at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.