Wednesday's contest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Florida Gators (4-2) squaring off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 82-75 win for Florida.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Wake Forest 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-7.0)

Florida (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.2

Wake Forest has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Demon Deacons are 3-3-0 and the Gators are 6-0-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball and are allowing 73.0 per contest to rank 220th in college basketball.

The 29.7 rebounds per game Wake Forest averages rank 312th in the nation, and are 3.3 fewer than the 33.0 its opponents pull down per contest.

Wake Forest makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 36.0% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 33.9% rate.

The Demon Deacons score 100.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball), while allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions (264th in college basketball).

Wake Forest has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (286th in college basketball).

