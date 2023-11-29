The Florida Gators (4-2) hit the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Wake Forest vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-4.5) 157.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-4.5) 156.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Florida has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
  • The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of six times this season.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Wake Forest is 62nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 126th, a difference of 64 spots.
  • The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

