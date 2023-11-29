How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (4-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 42.4% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Wake Forest has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.4% from the field.
- The Gators are the rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons rank 327th.
- The Demon Deacons score just 3.6 more points per game (78.3) than the Gators give up to opponents (74.7).
- Wake Forest is 1-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wake Forest averaged 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.4 away.
- The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 away.
- Wake Forest knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (10.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (37.2%).
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|W 71-61
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|LSU
|L 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
