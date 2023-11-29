The Florida Gators (4-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 42.4% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wake Forest has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.4% from the field.

The Gators are the rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons rank 327th.

The Demon Deacons score just 3.6 more points per game (78.3) than the Gators give up to opponents (74.7).

Wake Forest is 1-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest averaged 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.4 away.

The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 away.

Wake Forest knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (10.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (37.2%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule