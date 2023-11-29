North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Wake County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Southern Wake Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Garner, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Word of God Christian Academy at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
