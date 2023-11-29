Wednesday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (4-3) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) at Winthrop Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-44 and heavily favors Winthrop to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Seahawks enter this game on the heels of a 73-59 loss to Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 70, UNC Wilmington 44

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Wilmington is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Kylah Silver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Lexi Jackson: 4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG%

4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG% Evan Miller: 9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Britany Range: 5.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks have been outscored by 5.4 points per game (posting 56.0 points per game, 312th in college basketball, while giving up 61.4 per contest, 142nd in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential.

