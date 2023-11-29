The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks put up an average of 56.0 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Winthrop is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.0 points.

The Eagles record 54.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 61.4 the Seahawks allow.

Winthrop has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

UNC Wilmington is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 54.1 points.

The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.0% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Kylah Silver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Lexi Jackson: 4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG%

4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG% Evan Miller: 9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Britany Range: 5.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UNC Wilmington Schedule