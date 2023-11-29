The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

  • The Seahawks put up an average of 56.0 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Winthrop is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.0 points.
  • The Eagles record 54.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 61.4 the Seahawks allow.
  • Winthrop has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.
  • UNC Wilmington is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 54.1 points.
  • The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.0% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

  • Taylor Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
  • Kylah Silver: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Lexi Jackson: 4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32.0 FG%
  • Evan Miller: 9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Britany Range: 5.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Western Carolina L 54-43 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/22/2023 Presbyterian L 64-51 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/26/2023 Coastal Carolina L 73-59 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.