How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers average 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (50.1).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.1 points.
- UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Spartans record 67.4 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Chanticleers give up.
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- Coastal Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Spartans shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.
- The Chanticleers' 37.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Spartans have conceded.
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Ayanna Khalfani: 11.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%
- Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 61.1 FG%
- Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 72-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|Montreat
|W 75-46
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 64-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
