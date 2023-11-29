The Wofford Terriers (4-3) will host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 56.2 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 60.9 the Terriers give up.

When it scores more than 60.9 points, UNC Asheville is 1-1.

Wofford's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 56.2 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Terriers score are 12.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).

Wofford is 4-2 when scoring more than 56.7 points.

UNC Asheville has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Terriers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).

UNC Asheville Leaders

Jaila Lee: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Lalmani Simmons: 11 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

11 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 35.4 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 35.4 FG% Mallory Bruce: 7.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Jamaya Blanks: 7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

UNC Asheville Schedule