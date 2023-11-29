Queens vs. Gardner-Webb November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (1-2) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)
- DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|305th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|48th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
