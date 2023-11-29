Wednesday's game between the Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) matching up at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Queens (NC), so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 29.

The Royals took care of business in their last outing 96-36 against Wesleyan (GA) on Sunday.

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Queens (NC) vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 64, South Carolina State 62

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

The Royals took down the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in a 61-51 win on November 17. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Royals are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 329) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55)

18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (21-for-55) Jordyn Weaver: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 63.2 FG%

10 PTS, 7 REB, 63.2 FG% Adia Brisker: 6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG% Alexandria Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Amari Davis: 5.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 68.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allowing 68 (249th in college basketball).

