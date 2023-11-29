The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) take on the Queens Royals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • Queens has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Royals are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 91st.
  • The Royals score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.1 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.1 points, Queens is 3-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Queens scored 14 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (72.2).
  • At home, the Royals conceded 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.9.
  • Queens drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Drexel L 62-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/22/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 97-84 Curry Arena
11/25/2023 @ Richmond L 90-61 Robins Center
11/29/2023 Gardner-Webb - Curry Arena
12/1/2023 Carolina Christian - Curry Arena
12/5/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

