North Carolina vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean Smith Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|North Carolina
|-2.5
|142.5
North Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- In four of five games this season, North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points.
- The average point total in North Carolina's outings this year is 154.3, 11.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Tar Heels have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- North Carolina has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Tar Heels have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 59.2% chance to win.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Carolina
|4
|80%
|85.3
|159
|69
|130.5
|150.9
|Tennessee
|2
|33.3%
|73.7
|159
|61.5
|130.5
|138
Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Tar Heels score 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).
- When North Carolina scores more than 61.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Carolina
|3-2-0
|3-2
|3-2-0
|Tennessee
|3-3-0
|0-1
|3-3-0
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Carolina
|Tennessee
|12-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|70.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
