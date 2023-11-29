Wednesday's contest at Dean Smith Center has the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) taking on the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at 7:15 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 75-70 victory for North Carolina, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 144.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Line: North Carolina -2.5

North Carolina -2.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -145, Tennessee +120

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-2.5)



North Carolina (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Tennessee's is 3-3-0. The Tar Heels have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Volunteers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 159 points per game, 14.5 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. They're putting up 85.3 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are allowing 69 per outing to rank 140th in college basketball.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 8.9 boards on average. It collects 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.3 per contest.

North Carolina makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Tar Heels average 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and allow 85 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

North Carolina has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (67th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (237th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game, with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.7 points per game (214th in college basketball) and give up 61.5 per outing (24th in college basketball).

Tennessee pulls down 35 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 32.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (101st in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.1% from deep (179th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.7%.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 9.8 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

