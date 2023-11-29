Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM on November 29.

According to our computer prediction, North Carolina projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Line: North Carolina -2.5

North Carolina -2.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -130, Tennessee +110

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-2.5)



North Carolina (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



North Carolina has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Tennessee, who is 3-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Tar Heels' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Volunteers' games have gone over. The teams score 159 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.3 points per game (28th in college basketball) and give up 69 per outing (140th in college basketball).

North Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. It is pulling down 37.2 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.3 per contest.

North Carolina hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Tar Heels' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 97th in college basketball.

North Carolina has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (66th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (239th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 73.7 points per game (214th in college basketball) while giving up 61.5 per outing (25th in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It pulls down 35 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.2.

Tennessee connects on 3.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (51st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (92nd in college basketball).

